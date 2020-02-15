A buffalo racer, hailing from the southern part of India is now being compared to the world-record-holding sprinter Usain Bolt. The comparison started following Srinivas Gowda's record-breaking win during Kambala, the annual buffalo race held in the southern state of Karnataka in India.

As part of the Kambala event, people have to sprint 142-metre through paddy fields with a pair of buffalo. After the video of the competition surfaced online, an online user pointed out that Gowda is much faster than Olympic gold medalist sprinter Bolt, who currently holds the record for finishing the 100-metre race at 9.58 seconds. However, the 28-year-old finished 142.5 meters in just 13.62 seconds, which means he took just 9.55 seconds to run a distance of 100-metre, that too while running through the slushy paddy field.

Video went viral

After the video clip went viral on social media, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter suggesting Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to provide Gowda proper training for a 100-metre sprint or to make Kambala an Olympic event.

"Just one look at his physique & you know this man is capable of extraordinary athletic feats. Now either @KirenRijiju provides him training as a 100m sprinter or we get Kambala to become an Olympic event. Either way, we want a gold medal for Srinivasa! ," Mahindra tweeted on February 15.

In response to Mahindra's suggestion, the Union sports minister confirmed that he will invite the Internet sensation for trails by top Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches. "I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India are left out untested," Rijiju tweeted on Saturday.

Rijiju has also confirmed that officials from SAI have contacted Gowda, hailing from Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district. He is expected to reach the SAI centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Monday. The minister has also ensured that top national coaches will conduct the trials for Gowda, who is also a construction worker.

Watch Gowda's winning Kambala event video below:

Check out the social media responses hailing Gowda's talent here: