One of the most common phrases about dogs is that they are man's best friend for their loyalty and compassion towards their owners. Now, a heartwarming video of an old man feeding a thirsty stray dog has surfaced online. Since we have seen many such videos of people helping stray animals, you might be wondering why this is special.

In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, an elderly man (with a bend on his back) is seen filling water in his hands from a nearby tap and the canine, wagging its tail, drinks directly from his bare hands. But the man doesn't stop there. Despite being an old person, he takes multiple trips to fill water in his palms for the animal.

Video is trending on Twitter

The 19-second clip was initially shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on February 25, 2020. "You have not lived your day until you have done something for someone who can never repay you... Be compassionate in what you do today," he tweeted. So far, the video has garnered over 11,000 views. Though we are not sure where this incident happened, the compassionate gesture towards the stray animal has impressed many netizens. Many have been applauding the unknown old man for his humane nature.

"In an era where most of the humans are running after money, power, greed still there is some people with big hearts and love (sic)," comments a Twitter user. Many have also appreciated the IFS officer for sharing such a touching video. "At the time when twitter is filled wt toxicity. Your handle is one of those few who spread positivity and love. (sic)," reads another comment.

