As Elon Musk celebrates his 48th birthday on Friday, the Tesla CEO will be doing a little more than the traditional birthday celebration. Musk tweeted about his birthday plans, which will focus heavily on the logistics of his company.

Musk was asked by a Twitter user what exactly his birthday plans would consist of this week. Musk, who is known to keep his business at the forefront of his agenda, responded as anyone would have expected.

The Twitter user, Reagan Beck, casually asked the CEO, "Any big birthday plans? Or just relaxing w/ family?"

Musk responded by saying, "Working on Tesla global logistics."

Beck wasn't satisfied with the answer and prodded Musk a little more. He said, "You need time off too, don't you? (Yesss... even you)."

Musk replied with, ":(" giving the indication that work definitely must come first.

Tesla's logistics could be the key that Musk is looking to boost its vehicle delivery numbers for Q2. Musk blamed poor logistics for the company's low delivery numbers in the first quarter.

In an email obtained by Business Insider on Tuesday, Musk wrote to his employees, "Logistics and final delivery are extremely important."

Musk went on to explain in the email that shuffling orders and stock to get vehicles deliveries to customers by Sunday, which is the end of the quarter for the company, could allow Tesla to increase its final numbers for the quarter.

The answer, according to Musk, was to find "demand for vehicle variants that are available locally, but can't reach people who ordered that variant before end of quarter."

The company delivered 90,700 vehicles in the last three months of 2018.

Shares of Tesla stock were down percent as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Friday.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.