Fans of Hobbit and Lord of the Rings are heading back to the Middle Earth with Amazon's upcoming fantasy drama series. The upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series has officially cast Game of Thrones star Joseph Mawle, who is most likely to play the role of the villain.

As per Deadline, Joseph Mawle has been cast as the main villain in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings TV series. According to the report, Mawle has been cast as a lead character opposite Will Poulter, who is playing LOTR's lead protagonist Beldor. As of now, no details about Joseph Mawle's character are being revealed among the media and fans but there are speculations that Mawle is going to play the role of Oren.

Joseph Mawle is famous for playing Uncle Benjen Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones TV series. His character was the First Ranger of the Night's Watch, who went to investigate the Night King and White Walkers. Other than this, Mawle is known for starring in several movies like The Hallow, In the Heart of the Sea, Troy: Fall of a City, Mr. Jones.

The first two episodes of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings TV series will be directed by JA Bayona, whereas Breaking Bad and The Sopranos writers are striving as the Executive Producers. As of now, there's no official release date of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings TV series as the streaming giant will require high production to start the show. There were several speculations in the past that the show will begin filming somewhere around November 2019 but no solid news has surfaced regarding this.

Amazon's Executive Jennifer Salke suggested that "All of us would love a big, addictive show that is executed at the top of its game. We're really excited about Lord of the Rings. Despite all the chatter about it, the deal just closed a month ago." In addition to this, Salke added that "It'll be in production in two years; [but] 2021 is the hope." That being said, it was revealed in the past that there are going to be five seasons of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings TV series.