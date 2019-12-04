As any avid photography expert would tell you, the best camera that you could possibly own is the one that is with you. Granted you know how to take great shots and capture the right moment. All those megapixels, exposure rates, and other technical aspects of photography do not count at all if you don't take the shot at the right moment. You will, however, require a great deal of camera equipment to get the perfect shot or video, but this doesn't mean you need to have the most expensive and advanced cameras out there.

For those who know the iPhone has always had some of the best cameras in a smartphone, period, especially when it comes to taking videos nothing comes close to an iPhone. But can the iPhone camera replace the uber expensive cameras that are used to shoot fast-paced action sequences in Hollywood movies? Well, this watch this video and decide for yourself.

Snowbrawl

Hollywood director, David Leitch who is best known for directing movies such as The Matrix, John Wick: Chapter 1, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs and Shaw, filmed an entire iPhone commercial for Apple solely using an iPhone 11 Pro. The former Brad Pitt stunt double, managed to shoot a snowball fight sequence titled "Snowbrawl" using the iPhone and the fast-paced action sequence an only be termed epic and impressive if not anything else.

Assuming that Leitch is a specialist when it comes to shooting action sequences (think of The Matrix and Deadpool 2), it isn't too surprising that he has managed to choreograph the sequence brilliantly, but we simply cannot rule out the video capabilities of the iPhone.

It's pretty obvious they may have used additional equipment for stabilization and a nifty editing job seems inevitable too, but the fact that they managed to achieve results similar to what would otherwise be achieved using a $20,000 camera with high-end equipment is a remarkable feat.

Apple's supremacy in video camera continues

It goes without saying that Apple has done a fantastic job with the camera setup on this year's iPhones. Sure, you cannot compare the iPhone to a high-end video camera, but it's still something to take note.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time an iPhone has been used to shoot a video. Back in 2015, a full-length feature film called "Tangerine" was shot entirely on a handheld iPhone 5S.