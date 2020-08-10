As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, the number of cases globally has almost reached the 20 million mark. Amidst the chaos regarding the virus pandemic around the world, there is a country that has made gone past 100 days without a single new locally transmitted case of the novel virus.

New Zealand, the nation located in the southwestern part of the Pacific Ocean has achieved this marvelous feat without having any lockdown since June, the Ministry of Health of the country announced.

New Zealand's Triumph Over COVID-19

The milestone came as the cases are rising in nearby Australia and also when the total number of cases in the US crossed five million on Sunday. New Zealand has reported only 1,219 cases of the virus, most of the cases were detected in April and May and 23 of those remain active.

"It has been 100 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source," the health ministry mentioned in a statement as reported by Business Insider on Sunday. "No additional cases are reported as having recovered, so there are still 23 active cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities."

The country took an early aggressive method to contain the spread of the virus. The nation has a population of five million people entered a hard lockdown in April, which resulted in the closure of schools, and almost all businesses, including food delivery. By the month of June, most of the restrictions got lifter, however, its borders remain closed to foreigners and the incoming New Zealanders are need to self-quarantine for two weeks after their arrival.

Normal Life for New Zealanders

Life has returned to normal for most of the people in the country as the bars, restaurants are open. But the health officials stated that they are staying cautious for a probable virus outbreak. "Achieving 100 days without community transmission is a significant milestone," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield mentioned on Sunday. "However, as we all know, we can't afford to be complacent."

The virus outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire around the world in recent times infecting more than 19.6 million people globally. More than 100 vaccine candidates are currently under trials as an effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.