In this century when paparazzi and entertainment media houses keep following the celebrities to let the fans know about their lifestyle, a famous South Korean actress who was one of the top three actresses of her time has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for the past 10 years, but nobody knew bout it. The 75-year-old veteran actress Yoon Jung Hee recently revealed that she is a patient of Alzheimer's.

The actress, who was born in 1944 and made her debut in the Korean entertainment industry in 1967, was one of the popular actresses at that time along with Moon Hee and late actress Nam Jung Im. Yoon Jung Hee was featured in more than 320 movies and dramas up until 2010. She was last seen in the movie called 'Poetry,' which receives a huge appreciation from the critics as well as from the movie buffs.

In her entire career, Yoon Jung Hee received 24 Best Female Actress at the Grand Bell Awards. She also achieved an award at the Cannes Film Festival with her performance in Chang-dong Lee's Poetry. This feature film is about an elderly woman who faced with the discovery of the family crime and in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, finds strength and purpose when she enrols in a poetry class. In 2018, she was given the Lifetime Award during the 38th Korean Association of Film Critics Awards.

But it is now revealed that not in reel life but in the real-life Yoon Jung Hee has the Alzheimer's disease for several years and her husband, pianist Paik Kun Woo has been taking care of the veteran actress from past 10 years. Her condition has deteriorated recently and the actress is no longer able to recognize her own daughters.