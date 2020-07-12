The pharmaceutical company Mundipharma made an announcement that as per the laboratory testing done at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, the results have confirmed that Betadine antiseptic products are pretty much effective against the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The testing has shown the strong in-vitro virucidal activity of Betadine, destroying 99.99 percent of the novel coronavirus in just 30 seconds. The products that were used for the testing included Betadine antiseptic products, namely Solution, Skin Cleanser, Gargle, and Mouthwash and Throat Spray. The research was published in the Infectious Disease and Therapy Journal on July 8.

The study was conducted at the Duke-NUS and is complemented by Laboratory testing that was done at the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Center (TIDREC) at the University of Malaya, located in Malaysia.

Betadine Effective Against COVID-19

The lab testing also showed strong in-vitro virucidal activity, with the tested product Betadine Gargle and Mouthwash, which killed 99.99 percent of the coronavirus in just 15 seconds. The research got accepted by the British Dental Journal (BDJ) and it was published as a letter on June 26.

"These results confirm our view that BETADINE antiseptic products, used appropriately and in conjunction with other preventative treatment options including PPE, can play a role in limiting the spread of infections, including COVID-19. It also provides the medical community, as well as consumers with a science-based assurance that they are using a product that is a proven defense against COVID-19," Raman Singh, CEO of Mundipharma, said in a statement.

The Betadine antiseptic products having povidone-iodine, have been quite effective against a lot of viruses including the coronaviruses, which have caused major outbreaks like the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The deadly novel virus has been creating a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 12.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 565,000 people in more than 170 countries. Scientists around the world are currently working to find a vaccine for the disease. Many vaccine candidates have started the clinical trials but an effective vaccine for the mass is expected by the first quarter of 2021.