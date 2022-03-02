As Vladimir Putin's forces have seized control over the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that the third world war will be nuclear and destructive, a concerning remark seen as an attempt to threaten NATO if it gets involved in the Ukraine war.

However, Lavrov also conveyed that Moscow was ready to enter the second round of negotiations aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately delaying talks at the request of the US.

Future War to be Fought With Nuclear Weapons

Any future world war would be fought with nuclear weapons, said Lavrov days after Putin had put his nuclear forces on high alert, reported the Daily Mail.

He also expressed Russia's readiness to continue talks with Ukraine as Moscow claimed control over Kharkiv. 'We are ready for the second round of negotiations, but the Ukrainian side is delaying [the process] at the behest of the Americans,' said Lavrov.

Russia Widens Invasion

It comes as the fighting is worsening in the Ukrainian cities and Kharkiv has reportedly fallen to Russia with Putin's forces ravaging the cities targeting infrastructure with major weapons and weakening Ukraine's defense.

The massive Russian invasion has forced Zelensky into the bunker as the Ukrainian forces have been able to protect Kyiv from the complete control of Russian troops but Putin's military is now attacking key Ukrainian cities.

Massive Loss to Russia

So far in the war, 5,840 Russian troops have been killed, according to the estimation of the Ukrainian forces suggesting that Moscow is also facing losses in the war which is completely opposite to speculation of Russia's military commanders.

Ukraine's armed forces have also said that Putin's troops are 'trying to advance in all directions of the country but they are 'being resisted', facing severe losses.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Moscow is trying to erase Ukraine and its people as Putin's invasion enters the seventh day. "Russians know nothing about our capital. About our history. But they have an order to erase our history. Erase our country. Erase us all," said Zelensky on Wednesday.