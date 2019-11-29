If you've been wondering what to do with your old smartphone which is just lying around on the table or in the cupboard unused, one of the best options would be to sell it in the used phone market. But you may not be so sure about what value your used phone would fetch.

However, some older flagship smartphones still hold good value depending on the condition they're in and how good you've taken care of them all these years.

Almost all of us have some old gadgets lying around unused. According to a 2017 study from Decluttr, the average US household had as much as $264 worth of unused gadgets gathering dust. These ranges anything from old gaming consoles to cellphones to digital cameras. And among these, our beloved phones tend to be the most sought after in the used market as many people do not want to shell out a bomb on a brand new phone.

Sell your old phone and make some extra money for the upcoming holidays

So, whether you've decided to go for an upgrade from your ancient iPhone, or just get rid of your "junk phones" that you've hoarded all this while, you might want to consider selling them and getting a few extra bucks for the upcoming holiday season.

If you happen to own an Apple or a Samsung smartphone from as far as five years ago (that's 2014) chances are, you can still look forward to a decent deal, provided that your phone is unlocked and in decent condition. Some of these phones are still worth some big money.

Of course, you cannot expect them to fetch a 50 or 60 per cent of their original price, but you can still grab a handsome deal trying to sell them. One can choose to sell them to someone you may know or put up a free ad online at used items websites such as eBay, Flipsy and Decluttr. Bear I mind though, the better the condition of the phone, the more the chances of getting a few extra bills.

Let's take a look at some of the smartphones that have "aged really well" and are still worth some serious money.

Note: This list is dominated by discontinued iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series smartphones since both hold very good value for any used phones.

iPhone 6 from 2014

The now-discontinued iPhone 6 is undoubtedly one of the most popular iPhones, Apple has ever made. It is by far the best selling iPhone, period. And it still holds good value in the used market, with a good conditioned, scratch-free, dent-free iPhone 6 with at least 32GB internal storage fetching upwards of $80 and up to $100 on eBay.

iPhone 6 Plus from 2014

The large-screen sibling of the iPhone 6, the iPhone 6 Plus is still a craze among people who want cheaper iPhones. The first big-screen iPhone can fetch anywhere between $80 to $150 on eBay based on the condition and storage.

iPhone 6S from 2015

The hugely popular, and still capable iPhone 6S was a huge upgrade over the iPhone 6 in terms of internals. This device can fetch up to $150 online.

iPhone 6S Plus from 2015

The iPhone 6S Plus' used market value can get you a new mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi. The phone has been seen to get up to $200 on eBay.

Note: The list does not include the iPhone 7 since it is still in production and part of Apple's current iPhone lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S6 from 2015

The Samsung flagship from back in the day took on the likes of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus and still manages to fetch up to $100 in the used phones market.

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge from 2014

Perhaps, the first commercially available smartphone with a curved edge, the Galaxy Note Edge paved way for future Samsung Galaxy Edge smartphones and could bring you as much as $90 on eBay.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from 2015

The most popular curved display smartphone back in its time. If you didn't like the iPhone, you had to have one of these. The Galaxy S6 Edge is still worth a little over $100 used.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus from 2015

The upgraded version of the S6 Edge can fetch up to $140 on eBay.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from 2015

The predecessor of the disaster called Note 7, the Galaxy Note 5 is still a handsome looking smartphone with a neatly maintained one going upwards of $100.

Samsung Galaxy S7

The underrated and less popular of the Galaxy S7 duo, the regular Galaxy S7 could still fetch you up to $100 in used condition.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

The S7 Edge was the last of Samsung's non-infinity display flagships. The phone is still pretty capable in the camera department and can fetch you up to $150.

We could have included a few Huawei phones on this list, but this list is purely based on popularity with the used phone buyers.