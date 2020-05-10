One of the biggest complaints that Apple fans seem to be having with the recently launched iPhone SE 2020 is the size of the phone. Not that we didn't know it but when Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE on April 15, it seemed tiny. For one, it brought with it the smallish 4.7-inch display along with the super thick bezels on the top and bottom which reminded us of the iPhone 6 from back in 2016.

It looks both tiny and pretty outdated by today's standards and in comparison to the rest of the phones launching these days, as was increasingly used to see so many 6-inch plus, full-screen displays even on budget smartphones.

But moving ahead of the iPhone SE, let's talk about the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Now, we already know that the iPhone 12 will reportedly be coming in four different sizes, ranging from 5.4-inches all the way up to 6.7-inches.

The smallest 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model is perhaps the most exciting of the lot and one that will likely grab the most attention, but if new information about the new iPhone from a prominent YouTuber specializing in Apple content is to be believed, the smallest of the iPhone 12 models could be even smaller than we had previously thought, even smaller than the new iPhone SE or may be as small as the original iPhone SE from 2016.

5.4-inch iPhone 12 size

In a new exclusive video, YouTuber Filip Koroy of 'EverythingApplePro' citing a Macotakara leak, suggests that Apple's all-new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be much smaller than what was expected before. Koroy, who had also built design renders of all four iPhone 12 models based on previous leaks, said that he had updated the design for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 taking the dimensions from the Macotakara leak from earlier this year, and the result is a super-compact, cutting-edge device which may well become the most popular iPhone of this year.

"I want to say, we were completely wrong on the sizing of the 5.4-inch," Koroy says in the video, referring to the renders he had built from previous leaks.

"Ours was way too big. Actually taking a look at the sizing in reference to the other iPhone sizes, this thing is small. Imagine that design, full display. This is going to be a ridiculously popular device."

Small is the new big

The popular YouTuber said he had updated the design of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 taking the dimensions from a Macotakara leak from earlier this year which was dismissed initially. However, Koroy said he has now discovered Macotakara's dimensions for the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max to be "credible" and so he decided to update the 5.4-inch model in keeping with the Japanese site's leak.

The measurements reveal the 5.4-inch iPhone won't be much bigger than the original iPhone SE from 2016 which had a 4-inch display, meaning that it will automatically be smaller than new 2020 iPhone SE which comes with a 4.7-inch screen.

How small will the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 be?

Exactly how small will the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 be? Well, the new 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2020 measures 5.43 x 2.65 inches, while the original 4-inch iPhone SE from 2016 measures 4.84 x 2.28 inches, and the upcoming 5.4 inch iPhone 12 will measure 5.15 x 2.51 inches. Although, there's no information on the thickness of the upcoming iPhone 12, but we've hears that the iPhone 12 is going to be thinner than the iPhone 11.

Smaller than the SE, bigger than the SE

So from the above dimensions, it is clear that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will sit between the original 4-inch iPhone SE and the newly launched 4.7-inch iPhone Se 2020 in terms of size and it will surely be the sweet spot for many.

But what makes it stand out from the two is that the smallest iPhone 12 will have a bezel-less display, unlike the two, that covers nearly the entire front of the device, with the exception of the notch just like the iPhone 11 models. It is also said that the notch on all the upcoming iPhone 12 models will be smaller than the notches on the previous iPhones, so that's another good thing.

Moreover, the iPhone 12's bezel-less design will incorporate a 19.5:9 aspect ratio which is taller and thinner than the conventional 16:9 aspect ratio on the iPhone SE 2020, meaning that the 5.4-inch display can still result in a narrower iPhone than the 4.7.inch iPhone SE 2020, whilst also packing a bigger display.

In a nutshell, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 design can be imagined as an iPhone that is smaller than the iPhone SE 2020 and one that will have a full-screen display. Something similar to what we had expected the 2020 iPhone SE to actually look like.

Problem with the iPhone SE 2020 design

Meanwhile, the problem with the iPhone SE 2020 is not that it is a small phone, rather it is the smallish 4.7-inch screen which is surrounded by thick bezels on the top and bottom. Apple could have added at least a 5.8-inch display in the same footprint if the bezels hadn't wasted the extra screen area.

Most powerful compact iPhone ever

Also, the smallest iPhone 12 will reportedly be more powerful than all the iPhones launched thus far, including the recently launched iPhone SE 2020.

The upcoming is expected to get more powerful cameras, along with Apple's upcoming A14 Bionic chip which will also be powering the rest of the iPhone 12 models.

Downsides of being the smallest iPhone

Meanwhile, there are a few downsides to the supposedly "entry-level" iPhone 12, however they are unlikely to be huge deal-breakers for many.

One of the biggest omissions will be a 2x optical zoom lens, as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will only get a standard and ultra-wide-angle cameras like the iPhone 11. There will also be no LIDAR sensor for 3D mapping environments for AR applications. These two features will reportedly be reserved only for the "Pro" models, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The non-Pro iPhone 12 will also not likely support mmWave 5G.

On the flip side, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 still will still have an OLED display with a smaller notch, as Apple has reportedly ditched LCD displays entirely for the iPhone 12 range. It will also come with Apple's upcoming A14 Bionic chipset (with sub-6Ghz 5G, which again isn't a bad thing) just like it's elder siblings, and most importantly, at one of Apple's lowest prices in years.

Smallest iPhone 12, cheapest of them all

According to a recent price leak by prominent Apple leaker Jon Prosser, the 5.4-inch iPhone could start for as low as $649, couple that with the compact full-screen design, Apple's most powerful processor till date and hopefully a bigger battery, and it looks like Apple's got a winner in their hands. If all these rumours turn out to be correct, the entry-level iPhone 12 could be the best-selling iPhone ever.