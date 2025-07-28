ThetaRay Launches Self-Service Compliance Tools Amid Rising Financial Crime Pressures in Asia-Pacific

AI firm's no-code platform offers banks in the region faster, safer AML rule deployment without developer reliance

As financial institutions across Asia-Pacific face mounting pressure to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) operations, financial crime compliance technology firm ThetaRay has launched two new tools aimed at transforming how banks detect and respond to suspicious activity.

Unveiled last week, ThetaRay's new Self-Service Rule Builder and Simulator are designed to give compliance teams direct control over the creation, testing, and deployment of AML rules, without the need for coding or IT involvement. The platform offers a significant shift in how financial institutions manage regulatory risk, accelerating decision-making and reducing operational bottlenecks.

The launch comes as regulators across the region, including in Singapore, push for more agile and tech-driven compliance frameworks. ThetaRay has a strong presence in Asia-Pacific, having opened its Singapore office in 2016. In 2017, the company completed a successful trial with OCBC Bank, which reported a 35% reduction in unnecessary alerts and a fourfold improvement in detection accuracy.

"We designed the Rule Builder and Simulator as truly self-service tools," said Nitzan Solomon, Senior Vice President of Product at ThetaRay. "Compliance teams can now manage and adapt their risk strategies independently, with full visibility and auditability, empowering them to respond faster to evolving threats without sacrificing governance."

The Self-Service Rule Builder allows users to define complex rule logic through an intuitive point-and-click interface, supporting custom expressions and aggregations tailored to each institution's risk posture. The Simulator enables compliance officers to test those rules in a secure environment using historical data, ensuring accuracy and safety before live deployment. Different versions of rules can be compared side-by-side, allowing institutions to optimise their detection strategies without disrupting production systems.

"This launch represents a fundamental shift in how compliance teams operate," said Peter Reynolds, CEO of ThetaRay. "With self-sufficient tools, we put control in our customers' hands, removing operational friction and accelerating their speed and flexibility to adapt to new risks and grow with confidence."

The platform is part of ThetaRay's broader effort to modernise financial crime prevention through cognitive AI. Its systems are already in use at leading global institutions, including Santander, ClearBank, Payoneer, Mashreq Bank, Onafriq and Travelex.

In Asia-Pacific, where digital payments and cross-border transactions continue to grow in volume and complexity, the ability to customise and deploy AML rules quickly is becoming increasingly critical. ThetaRay's tools give banks the flexibility to keep pace with evolving threats, without sacrificing oversight or regulatory compliance.

As financial crime grows more sophisticated, and regulators demand faster, more effective responses, ThetaRay is positioning itself as a key player in the next generation of compliance infrastructure.