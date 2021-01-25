A Royal expert claimed that a specific comment which Prince Harry used just a few days after his engagement with Meghan Markle in 2017 caused a rift within the Royal family and things only went downhill from there. When the world was looking forward to watch the Hollywood star join the Monarchy, Harry already could sense the negativity in the air inside the Buckingham Palace.

After celebrating Christmas at Sandringham that year, Harry was a guest at the Today Show on BBC Radio and spoke in length about how amazing he and his fiance' spent the holiday season together as a couple and referred her relationship with the Royals as the "family she never had".

Daniela Elser, a Royal journalist, revealed to news.com.au that the Prince Harry's comment didn't go down well at the Buckingham Palace and that was the first public comment against the Monarchy that set "an unfortunate precedent" that only spiraled downwards as years passed.

The comment from Prince Harry was met with plenty of discussions and received wide press during the end of 2017 and several users pointed out Harry's comments as insensitive and unwarranted. However, the comment was soon forgotten as their wedding was prepping up and was seen as just another passing comment.

But now that more than three years have passed, the Harry's dig against his family has resurfaced and Daniela Elser pointed out that those four simple yet harsh words ''family she never had'' is now seen "in a whole new light".

Elser revealed that Harry spoke his heart out with those four words and the writing was already on the wall that nothing is going right between them and the Monarchy and she wasn't surprised when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down from their Royal duties as staying with the family became toxic to their relationship.

The Royal expert claimed that Meghan was made to feel grateful by the family for even allowing her to be a part of the Monarchy and she needs to return the favour by obeying their orders and living life according to their terms.

"Outwardly, it seemed nearly universally expected that she would cheerfully slot into both the family structure and the palace's working apparatus. The collective, prevailing assumption was that Meghan should be grateful to be given entree to such a rarefied world and therefore willing to give up the qualities, values, habits and passions – whatever necessary – that she might hold dear such that she would be seamlessly absorbed into HRH-dom," she said.