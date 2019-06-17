Many non-believers of climate change claim that it was a political propaganda, or a hoax and one of the major fake news experiments thrown upon the people over a well-connected network of experts. Despite the social media battle between believers and non-believers, some of the world's biggest-selling artists have come together to let people know about what we might miss if we ignore the changes in our atmosphere.

Almost 35 years ago, world's top artists, mainly British and Irish musicians, were featured in a charity supergroup called Band Aid, which was founded by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise money and awareness over famine in Ethiopia. After that many singers and artists recorded songs to raise money for global causes including AIDS and even disaster relief.

As mentioned, there are many non-believers of climate change and the biggest example is US President Donald Trump, who made fun of global warming on several occasions.

But, the research reports and news showed the world how drastically the climate change is grasping the world and in 2019 people have witnessed several unusual events, related to global warming.

The pop stars of the entertainment industry, such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Kanye West and even film star Leonardo DiCaprio came together and made a song, focusing on the biggest threat of this world -- climate change. This song, named 'Earth', was sung by main rapper Lil Dicky and since its upload on YouTube, it has received over 7 million likes.

As per the recent Google trends, people are actually searching for "climate change" today and it means many people are looking for the answers related to this global issue. Many people have taken it so seriously that they started protesting against the government, who were overlooking the climate change effects. It should be mentioned that the world famous 15-year-old Greta Thunberg began protesting outside the Swedish parliament about the need for immediate action to combat climate change and became a national hero.

When it comes to the involvement of entertainment industry to point out the global changes, a few people will still remember that United Nations recruited Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi and Sheryl Crow to record an international charity song, Love Song to the Earth, which featured a rap by Sean Paul in 2015.

Even though this climate change song may have failed to make a drastic change, a major global record label tells New Scientist that many artists from today's music industry see the climate is changing.

Thanks to the social media, artists have their own huge fan and followers to whom they can send their own message without having featured on national TV and because of this, social media reflects a real change from previous efforts using traditional media.

It should be noted that the song by Lil Dicky was released to make people aware of the world and how it is changing, through fun-filled lyrics and animated videos. It should be noted that the profits from the song, video and merchandise will go to charities, which include the Quick Response Fund for Nature, Shark Conservation Fund and Carbon Cycle Institute. These charities are partnered with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which also works with the organization to spread awareness.

After the release of the song featuring several well-known artists, Lil Dicky said, "Like a lot of people, I had a vague idea that something bad was happening here on Earth, but I didn't realise how insane our climate crisis is and how screwed humanity is about to be" and "If we don't get our act together now, and change a lot about our fundamental behaviour, Earth will become unliveable alarmingly soon."

This year, Canadian musician Grimes announced her forthcoming concept album, called Miss_Anthrop0cene, the "anthropomorphic goddess of climate change." On Twitter she also wrote that "Climate change is something I'm only ever confronted with in a sad or guilty way, so my goal is to make it fun."