There are Secrets to Eternal Youth in Shawn Wells' Novel The Energy Formula

Chefs often say, "It's all about the ingredients." The same holds true for supplements and nutrients that most of the public is unaware of. Shawn Wells is a world-renowned formulator, dietitian, biochemist and author of The Energy Formula, who is an expert on the subject. He is known in the industry as the "Ingredientologist", or scientist of ingredients.

A daily dose of the right ingredients will lead to a healthier and longer life, increased energy levels and overall happiness no matter how you feel about food. Taking a data-driven approach to reviewing and recommending the best ingredients, The Energy Formula continues to help millions take control of their lives by ensuring that the right food and supplements are consumed.

Living in an ever-changing world makes it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Due to misinformation and manipulative marketing, many people give in to cravings and convenience. The truth is, many people face the consequences of poor food choices, and industries like big food and big pharma are reaping the benefits.

Wells also targets the underlying factors behind many diseases, such as hormonal imbalance, which can lead to life-threatening diseases like cancer. Shawn reviews factors can all be easily balanced with the right products which balance hormonal levels leading to a safe, disease-free lifestyle. With a total of 36.2% of the whole population categorized as overweight or morbidly obese and 87% as metabolically dysfunctional, the United States is still among the 15 most obese countries in the world and one of the sickest. In many cases, the imbalance of hormonal levels are a big contributing factor to this continual trend of obesity in the US and abroad.

With Wells' nutritional guides, you can also protect your immune system with the right ingredients, and enjoy safe, effective ketogenic diets. Having all relevant information, research and studies on ingredients or diet, Wells allows the facts to speak for themselves, while allowing individuals to decide the best approach to taking control of their health. We have become accustomed to only relying on doctors and drugs for the direction of our lives, when there is a whole world of amazing foods and ingredients available to us. His bestselling book, The Energy Formula, encourages people to take initiative and casts a wide array of possibilities for creating generational knowledge which will lead to a healthier environment, while reducing the burden of the sick on our society and economy. With the facts presented by Shawn, there is no excuse not to take action.

Beyond diets, The Energy Formula also reviews key bio hack strategies to optimize the quality of life, understand how energy is created and encourages readers to create measurable change within 30-days of reading the book. When solving a problem, people tend to focus on the wrong things. Our society focuses on anti-aging products that may reduce signs of aging cosmetically, but ignore ingredients that extend our lives in a variety of ways. One can create a better life for oneself and pass that knowledge on to future generations if one gains the real knowledge over marketing. Wells challenges you to become more informed and to base your decisions on real world data. You may save your life by picking up a copy of this book today.