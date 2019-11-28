Macy's
Thanksgiving Day is here and if you are planning to get ahead of the Black Friday shopping, or make some last-minute shopping for Thanksgiving, then you need to know what's open and closed in the U.S.

Here is a list of stores confirmed to be open on Thanksgiving:

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Big Lots (opens at 7 a.m.)
  • CVS (24-hour stores; other locations vary)
  • Dollar Tree (8 a.m.; select stores)
  • DSW (some locations open at 5 p.m.)
  • Family Dollar
  • Gamestop (opens at 3 p.m.)
  • Gordmans (open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. – opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)
  • Kmart (opens at 6 a.m.)
  • Kohl's
  • Mattress Firm (some stores)
  • Meijer
  • Most Macy's stores (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • New York & Company (some stores open at 6 p.m.)
  • Old Navy (opens at 3 p.m.)
  • RiteAid (24-hour stores; other locations vary)
  • Sears (opens at 6 p.m.)
  • Target (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Walgreens (24-hour stores; other locations vary)
  • Walmart (opens at 6 p.m.)

Here is a list of stores confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Army and Air Force Exchange Service
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • Ann Taylor
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bob's Discount Furniture
  • BJ's
  • Bloomingdale's
  • Burlington
  • The Container Store
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Fleet Farm
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JOANN
  • Lowe's
  • Marshalls
  • Menards
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Office Depot
  • Patagonia
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1
  • REI
  • Sam's Club
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • TJ Maxx
  • True Value