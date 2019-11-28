Thanksgiving Day is here and if you are planning to get ahead of the Black Friday shopping, or make some last-minute shopping for Thanksgiving, then you need to know what's open and closed in the U.S.
Here is a list of stores confirmed to be open on Thanksgiving:
- Bed Bath & Beyond (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Big Lots (opens at 7 a.m.)
- CVS (24-hour stores; other locations vary)
- Dollar Tree (8 a.m.; select stores)
- DSW (some locations open at 5 p.m.)
- Family Dollar
- Gamestop (opens at 3 p.m.)
- Gordmans (open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. – opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)
- Kmart (opens at 6 a.m.)
- Kohl's
- Mattress Firm (some stores)
- Meijer
- Most Macy's stores (opens at 5 p.m.)
- New York & Company (some stores open at 6 p.m.)
- Old Navy (opens at 3 p.m.)
- RiteAid (24-hour stores; other locations vary)
- Sears (opens at 6 p.m.)
- Target (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Walgreens (24-hour stores; other locations vary)
- Walmart (opens at 6 p.m.)
Here is a list of stores confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day:
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- Barnes & Noble
- Bob's Discount Furniture
- BJ's
- Bloomingdale's
- Burlington
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Fleet Farm
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- JOANN
- Lowe's
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- True Value