Thanksgiving Day is here and if you are planning to get ahead of the Black Friday shopping, or make some last-minute shopping for Thanksgiving, then you need to know what's open and closed in the U.S.

Here is a list of stores confirmed to be open on Thanksgiving:

Bed Bath & Beyond (opens at 5 p.m.)

Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)

Big Lots (opens at 7 a.m.)

CVS (24-hour stores; other locations vary)

Dollar Tree (8 a.m.; select stores)

DSW (some locations open at 5 p.m.)

Family Dollar

Gamestop (opens at 3 p.m.)

Gordmans (open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. – opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)

Kmart (opens at 6 a.m.)

Kohl's

Mattress Firm (some stores)

Meijer

Most Macy's stores (opens at 5 p.m.)

New York & Company (some stores open at 6 p.m.)

Old Navy (opens at 3 p.m.)

RiteAid (24-hour stores; other locations vary)

Sears (opens at 6 p.m.)

Target (opens at 5 p.m.)

Walgreens (24-hour stores; other locations vary)

Walmart (opens at 6 p.m.)

Here is a list of stores confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day: