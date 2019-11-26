Images of a Malaysian student's Nazi salute have gone viral. The student, who made the infamous salute on stage during the university convocation, went on to Facebook to defend his action. The Malaysian student said his gesture symbolised anger, hatred and vengeance towards the Jews.

The incident happened during the convocation ceremony at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). His Facebook post simmering with anger for Jews as well as those of the much condemned Nazi salute have since been taken down.

Here's what the student posted on his Facebook page:

"This Hitler symbol that I style on the sacred UMS stage is because the world is blind and deaf when Jews rule as if Islamic countries are clowns for the world's entertainment."

"Therefore, in solidarity with Gaza and because of anger, hatred and vengeance towards Jews. Therefore, I thank Hitler for the Holocaust," he added in Malay, according to Malaysia Mail.

Malaysians criticise student

Many Malaysians criticised the student, identified as Ibn Ruru. Some of them reminded him that if the Malays were to live under Nazi regime they too would have been persecuted.

"Hitler-praising Muslims always seem to forget that if we had lived under Nazi leadership, we would probably have been persecuted as well," a Twitter user wrote.

University says sorry

Universiti Malaysia Sabah said it regretted the incident. "The graduate took advantage of the moment to stop and make the gesture as if he was waving at the audience," the corporate communications centre of UMS said, according to The Star. It added that the student's conduct did not reflect the views of the university.

"UMS regrets that the picture uploaded by the graduate in his Facebook posting is one on the convocation stage," the statement said.