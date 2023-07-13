Thalia Chaverria: New Mexico State University Soccer Star Found Dead in Her Home Days after Celebrating Her 20th Birthday

A star soccer player from New Mexico State University who was preparing for her junior year at the school died suddenly days after celebrating her 20th birthday. Thalia Chaverria was found unresponsive around 7 am on Monday at her home in El Dorado Court in Las Cruces, New Mexico and was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

Chaverria was about to start her junior year at New Mexico State and her third season as a defender for the Aggies women's soccer team. She turned 20 on July 2. Police have launched an investigation but as of now they reportedly don't suspect any foul play involved in Chaverria's tragic death.

Sudden Death

According to DailyMail.com, Dan Trujillo, a public information officer with the Las Cruces Police Department told the outlet on Wednesday that "we have no reason to believe her death is suspicious, or the result of criminal activity or foul play."

When school administrators learned of Chaverria's passing, they were shocked and heartbroken, describing the young soccer player as "an amazing young woman."

"Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family," New Mexico State director of athletics Mario Moccia said in a statement Tuesday.

"Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her."

The Las Cruces Police Department responded to Chaverria's house at around 7 am on Wednesday.

Police in Las Cruces, New Mexico are investigating her death but stated that they "have no reason to believe Chaverria's death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity," according to local media.

According to Moccia, the "very tight-knit" community at New Mexico State is affected by the loss of the student-athlete.

Star Footballer

Chaverria helped her team in winning its first conference championship in school history after three shutout victories in the WAC Tournament during her sophomore year. Last season, she spent the fourth-most time on the field among her colleagues.

"The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world," head soccer coach Rob Baarts said.

"T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us every day, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"

In order to help Chaverria's parents to transport her remains from New Mexico to Bakersfield, California, her friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign.

"She was a sister to her two brothers, a daughter and a loving dog mom to her fur babies," the organizers wrote of the college student.

"She was loved by many. Her long beautiful curly hair and smile will forever be embedded in our memories."

According to the Las Cruces Sun News, a representative from New Mexico State University did not specify the young woman's cause of death but did state that an autopsy is still pending.