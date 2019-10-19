Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara's Bigil is releasing big in the US. The movie will see the light of the day on 24 October with premieres in 250+ screens in over 160 cities.

Bigil is being distributed by Prime Media, which is releasing the movie in two versions – Tamil and Telugu. Announcing about its plans, the company posted, "#BigilUSAPremier on Oct24 & opening WW on Oct 25th. Get ready for cracking Deepavali. Full theater list on Monday & major chains will start opening tkts only next week. Here is our high level release plan #BigilDeepavali #Vijay #Atlee #Rahman #Nayanthara #Bigil. [sic]"

The advance booking has commenced in a few locations in the US and has grossed over $5,000 from the ticket sales, as per trade reports. The ticket for the premiere shows are priced at $18, while the rate per ticket for the first day shows stand at $12 in the few cinema halls which have already commenced the advance booking.

Vijay is one of the few actors from Kollywood who commands a good market in the US. His previous movies like Sarkar ($1,011,237), Mersal ($1,830,866) and Theri ($1,128,975) have crossed joined 1-million club in this centre.

Coming to the premieres, Narmadha Travels and Kollywood Movies USA-distributed Sarkar raked in $335,836 from its premieres after being released in 140 screens in North America. His Mersal and Theri had grossed $300,000 and $251,123, respectively.

Looking at the pre-release business, Vijay's latest movie Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is likely to shatter his existing records at the US box office.

Atlee Kumar-directorial is a sports-drama produced by AGS Entertainment. The director is the third union of the director with Thalapathy Vijay after blockbuster Theri and Mersal.