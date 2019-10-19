Vijay's Bigil
A promotional material of Vijay's Bigil. PR Handout

Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara's Bigil is releasing big in the US. The movie will see the light of the day on 24 October with premieres in 250+ screens in over 160 cities.

Bigil is being distributed by Prime Media, which is releasing the movie in two versions – Tamil and Telugu. Announcing about its plans, the company posted, "#BigilUSAPremier on Oct24 & opening WW on Oct 25th. Get ready for cracking Deepavali. Full theater list on Monday & major chains will start opening tkts only next week. Here is our high level release plan #BigilDeepavali #Vijay #Atlee #Rahman #Nayanthara #Bigil. [sic]"

The advance booking has commenced in a few locations in the US and has grossed over $5,000 from the ticket sales, as per trade reports. The ticket for the premiere shows are priced at $18, while the rate per ticket for the first day shows stand at $12 in the few cinema halls which have already commenced the advance booking.

Vijay is one of the few actors from Kollywood who commands a good market in the US. His previous movies like Sarkar ($1,011,237), Mersal ($1,830,866) and Theri ($1,128,975) have crossed joined 1-million club in this centre.

Coming to the premieres, Narmadha Travels and Kollywood Movies USA-distributed Sarkar raked in $335,836 from its premieres after being released in 140 screens in North America. His Mersal and Theri had grossed $300,000 and $251,123, respectively.

Looking at the pre-release business, Vijay's latest movie Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is likely to shatter his existing records at the US box office.

Atlee Kumar-directorial is a sports-drama produced by AGS Entertainment. The director is the third union of the director with Thalapathy Vijay after blockbuster Theri and Mersal.