Malavika Mohanan, who is busy with the shooting of her next movie with Vijay, has done a bold photoshoot and the sample of which she has shared it on her Instagram.

The actress has sported an off-white and blue designer wear. Ayesha Depala has designed the costume and Tejas Nerurkar is the photographer. Nishi Singh is the hairstylist and make-up artist for the photoshoot.

She shared the photos and wrote, "Feeling not so blue in this @ayeshadepala . . Photography • @tejasnerurkarr Stylist • @triparnam HMU @nishisingh_muah PR • @theitembomb. [sic]"

However, her pictures have met with mixed response from her fans. The bold pictures, giving ample cleavage, have not gone well with a section of audience. In fact, people are slut-shaming her for donning such an outfit.

Some Vijay fans complain that doing such photoshoots, after bagging his next film, will not do any good to her career. Last but not the least, there are also perverts who are posting vulgar comments on her timeline.

Nonetheless, Malavika Mohanan remains unaffected by those negative views and she is counting the good response those pictures are getting online. So far, the combined 'likes' of three pictures is over 2.5 lakh which indicates that her hardcore fans are impressed with the snaps.

Currently, Malavika Mohanan is busy with the shooting of Vijay's movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, in New Delhi. She has joined the second schedule of filming on 6 November.

Malavika Mohanan started her career with Malayalam movie Pattam Pole in 2013. She made her debut in Tamil with Rajinikanth's Petta, directed by Karthick Subbaraj.

Vijay 64 marks her debut as a heroine in Kollywood. The upcoming film, produced by Xavier Britto, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.