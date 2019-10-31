Vijay is basking in the success of his recently-released movie Bigil. The movie has set the box office on fire which is an indication of the wide acceptance for the film from the Tamil audience across the globe.

In less than a week, Bigil has minted over Rs 200 crore and now on the verge of being declared a hit at the box office in many centres, but Thalapathy is not the one who will rest in laurels as he has moved on to his next movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

After wrapping up the first schedule of shooting in Chennai, the team is now heading towards New Delhi for the second schedule. As per the reports, the shooting commences on Friday, 1 November.

The latest buzz about the movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, is that the makers have locked in the release date of the flick. Well, the Xavier Britto-funded movie will be out on 9 April to coincide with the celebration of Tamil New Year.

The untitled flick has Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will play Thalapathy's love interest. Shanthnu and Malayalam actor Antony Varghese will be seen in important roles.

The movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathya Soorryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing. Other details are under wraps.

Bigil Sets Box Office on Fire

On the other hand, Bigil has done extremely well at the worldwide box office. Especially in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, the Vijay-starrer is unstoppable.