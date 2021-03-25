Thalaivi actor Virral Patel joins Kangana Ranaut's birthday bash after the trailer launch in Mumbai

The recently released Thalaivi trailer on account of Kangana Ranaut's birthday has taken the internet on fire. The trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai and Netizens have given a huge thumbs up while awaiting the release of the Jayalalithaa biopic. Virral Patel who is playing the role of one of Jayalalithaa's strongest pillars in the film has raked in a lot of praises for his sharp character. The actor shared some inside pictures from Kangana's birthday bash at her residence in Bandra along with the cast and crew of Thalaivi.

The party was organised after the trailer launch event and Virral was seen happily posing with Kangana along with the producer of the film. It was a closed-door affair and a dual celebration for the Thalaivi cast.

Virral started his career as an assistant director to Hansal Mehta for the film Aligarh. He also co-produced Balaji Motion Pictures' Judgemental Hai Kya. On the work front, Virral will also be seen in an upcoming youth film Dil Bill which will be shot in London.