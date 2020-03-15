Thailand reported 32 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday which brought the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 114, as per health officials. It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections that has since swept much of the world.

Coronavirus pandemic

The deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 has claimed the lives of around 6,000 people worldwide and has infected more than 150,000 people globally. The virus which has its origin from the city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has spread to more than 120 countries worldwide.

The WHO recently described the virus as a pandemic and the epicentre of the virus has been shifted from China to Europe currently. China is the most affected country due to the virus followed by Italy, Iran and South Korea.

(With agency inputs)