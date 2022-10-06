Thailand Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 34 People at Day-care Center, Dozens of Children Among the Dead

At least 31 people, including dozens of children, were killed in an attack on a day-care centre in Thailand on Thursday. The coldblooded massacre took place in in a childcare facility in north-eastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

Initial reports said more than 20 children were among the dead. The gunman, who has been identified as 34-year-old Panya Kamrab, stormed into the childcare facility and shot the children and others in the premise.

Local media said he was a former police officer. Early reports said the gunman escaped from the scene in a white pick-up truck. However, more updates streamed in, saying he killed himself following the attack. According to the local reports, the gunman had been dismissed from the police force over drug use.

(More details awaited)