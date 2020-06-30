Thailand extended an emergency decree till the end of July on Tuesday in an attempt to avoid the risk of a second wave of the coronavirus or COVID-19, an official mentioned, as the nation was planning to reopen bars and allow few foreigners into the country.

The cabinet gave an approval to the extension of the emergency decree due to the global pandemic that is still ongoing, Narumon Pinyosinwat, a spokesperson of the Thailand government told in a briefing.

Thailand Extends Emergency Decree

With the government set to ease more restrictions on Wednesday, it was necessary for the government to continue using the decree to control travel and reduce the risk of a second wave, she said. The emergency decree gives the government a range of additional powers including to deploy officials to investigate venues, bring in curfews, restrict gatherings and control travel.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand among its 3,171 infections. Of those, 3,056 patients have recovered and the country has not recorded a case of local transmission for 36 days.

(With agency inputs)