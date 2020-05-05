Thailand confirmed one new coronavirus or COVID-19 case on Tuesday and did not suffer any new death which is the lowest number of new infections since the time of March 9, as per the authorities.

The only case of the novel virus infection that was reported in the nation was that of a 45-year-old Thai man who is from the southern province of Narathiwat, the authorities further informed.

Coronavirus in Thailand

The number of new cases have been declining in the last two weeks with the exception of a cluster at an immigration detention centre in southern Thailand that has seen 60 new cases in that period, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since Thailand's outbreak began in January, the country has seen a total of 2,988 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths. Taweesin said 2,747 patients have recovered, while 187 are still being treated in hospitals.

(With agency inputs)