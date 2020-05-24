Thailand confirmed no new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday along with no new deaths, maintaining the total number of cases due to the novel virus at 3,040 and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

Sunday was the fourth day in this month that there were no new daily cases, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's coronavirus task force. There are 2,921 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started.

Coronavirus Cases in Thailand Decrease

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times climbing the lives of more than 340,000 people worldwide and fingering over 5.3 million people globally. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has infected people in over 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected nation followed by Russia and Brazil as the global economy is at a standstill due to the lockdowns imposed by the countries to curb the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)