Thailand confirmed nine new coronavirus or COVID-19 infections taking the total number of 3,054 confirmed cases due to the novel deadly virus. No new deaths were reported in the country as the nations continue to grapple to fight with the deadly outbreak.

The cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from overseas, including two from the United States, one from Qatar and six from Saudi Arabia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force.

COVID-19 Cases in Thailand

There are 2,931 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started. The country has recorded 57 deaths. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 350,000 people globally and infecting over 5.6 million people worldwide.

The virus that has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia.

