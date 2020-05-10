Thailand confirmed five new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases but no deaths on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 3,009 and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in the country in January.

However, there are four more infected people from the resort island of Phuket, who will be included in figures to be reported on Monday, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Coronavirus in Thailand

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, two were linked to previous cases and three had travelled abroad, he said. Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted Thailand to allow some businesses to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of nearly 280,000 people worldwide and infecting over four million people globally. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic.

