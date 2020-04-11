Thailand confirmed 45 new coronavirus or COVID-19 on Saturday and two more deaths, as per latest reports.

The dead were Thai men, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 2,518 cases and 35 deaths since its outbreak emerged in January.

Coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around claiming the lives of over 100,000 people and infecting more than one and a half million. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan of Hubei province in China has spread to over 170 countries in the world.

The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic. The virus has affected US, Italy and Spain the most. The scientists and researchers are currently trying to find a vaccine for the deadly disease.

(With agency inputs)