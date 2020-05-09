Thailand confirmed four new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and one fresh death on Saturday taking the total to 3,004 cases and 56 deaths since the pandemic started in the month of January.

A 68-year-old man from Bangkok died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Coronavirus in Thailand

Of the new cases, two are from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing people due to high infection rates. One was linked with previous cases and one had a risk history from public places, he said. Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted Thailand to cautiously allow some businesses to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 270,000 globally and infecting over 3.9 million people worldwide. The outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO. The US is the worst affected country followed by Spain and Italy.

