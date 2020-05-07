Thailand confirms three new coronavirus or COVID-19 taking the total to 2,992 cases in the country, a senior official of the nation stated. Among the new cases, two were Thai men who had come back from Kazakhstan and were in a state quarantine, stated Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesperson of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand Coronavirus crisis

The third case was a 59-year-old Thai woman in the southern province of Yala, he said. Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in January. Authorities have been cautiously allowing some businesses to reopen this week after weeks of near-lockdown.

The deadly virus outbreak has infected over 3.7 million people globally and claimed the lives of more than 260,000 people worldwide. The deadly virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)