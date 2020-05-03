Thailand confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday as the nation started lifting the restrictions on some businesses and a few aspects of life in the process of easing the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Coronavirus crisis in Thailand

The new infections marked the lowest number since early March, just before the country started reporting clusters and tolls started rising. Thailand has seen a total of 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January. New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for a week. The government has allowed some businesses and public parks to reopen on Sunday, as well as resumed alcohol sales.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 240,000 people globally and infecting over 3.4 million people worldwide. The US is the most affected country followed by Spain and Italy.

(With agency inputs)