Thailand confirmed 15 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and now new deaths which brought the total number of cases since the outbreak started in January to 2,922 and also 52 deaths on Sunday.

Coronavirus crisis in Thailand

Among the new cases, four of the people got linked to the previous cases, another four did not have any known links whereas the five new patients have come from overseas who have been quarantined.

Two other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home.

(With agency inputs)