Thailand confirmed 111 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Wednesday. The people who died include a 48-year-old Russian, a 69-year-old Indian and a 69-year-old US national, stated Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration stated.

Thailand coronavirus cases

Since the pandemic escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,369 cases and 30 fatalities, while 888 patients have recovered and gone home. The coronavirus outbreak is spreading like wildfire in the world as it has infected over 1,400,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 80,000 globally. The deadly virus outbreak has reached more than 170 countries and has been termed as a pandemic by the WHO.

The virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan from the Hubei province has infected nearly 400,000 people in the US and has claimed the lives of over 17,000 in Italy.

