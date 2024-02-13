TGFX Agency Elevates Businesses to Iconic Status with Marketing and Branding and Expertise

TGFX Agency announces its commitment to empowering businesses to transcend boundaries and achieve iconic status through transformative brand elevation. With an unwavering dedication to digital marketing solutions that lead to client success and an impressive collective experience of 15 years in the industry, TGFX Agency has continually exceeded quality expectations.

TGFX Agency started in 2018. At first, there was just Jae Tan and Benny Yap, a couple of friends starting a business together. A year later, they created TGFX Design Studio, which is how this project started. They didn't see any major growth in those early days and then COVID-19 hit. It was a rough year and they lost 95% of their clients.

However, one of their clients, Yoi Indonesian Fusion, had faith in the business and that's how they managed to stay afloat. Between 2021 and 2022, the studio started to gain traction and clients started coming in, mainly in the Food and Beverage industry. This allowed Jae and Benny to expand their team and, eventually, they decided to focus on digital marketing solutions. This gave way to a new era and the TGFX Agency was born.

"At TGFX Agency, our success is intrinsically tied to the success of the businesses we support," says Jae and Benny. "We believe that a brand should embody more than just a name and a logo; it should evoke emotions and positive connections. Our mission is to take brands and elevate them to an iconic stature, reflecting the core values, interests, and trajectory of each business."

The agency's exceptional team of experts, comprising marketing professionals, influencers, designers, photographers and videographers has been meticulously handpicked for their adaptability, innovation, and collaborative prowess, ensuring the seamless delivery of campaigns. They see themselves as superheroes and they're always seeking new people to bring a fresh perspective. As a team, they elevate each other's unique skills. This is how they offer clients a pool of diverse talent that brings unmatched value.

With branches in Melbourne, Australia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, TGFX Agency has grown its clientele and team amid the challenges of the pandemic.

"We take pride in serving numerous Food & Beverage/Hospitality clients across Melbourne and Kuala Lumpur, leveraging our skills to amplify their presence and impact," mentions Jae.

TGFX Agency offers a comprehensive range of services with a focus on marketing solutions, encompassing:

● Social Media Marketing

Employing strategies to maximize social media platforms, driving brand growth, engagement, website traffic, lead generation, and increased sales.

● Activations & Events

Creating immersive experiences that deeply connect with target audiences, turning events and activations into memorable brand touchpoints.

● Branding

Crafting unique brand identities that establish differentiation, build trust, and ensure consistency across all interactions.

● Public Relations

Building positive brand images, enhancing reputation, and effectively communicating with target audiences through trusted channels.

● Franchising

Assisting in expanding businesses by formulating plans and strategies to attract potential franchisees.

"We see our team as a league of superheroes, each possessing unique skills that collectively add value to our clients," adds Benny. "Looking ahead, our vision remains steadfast—we aspire to continue leading in this space and propelling our clients to unprecedented levels of success in 2024 and beyond."

Speaking of 2024, the team TGFX Agency has its eye on further growth and making its vision come true–to become leaders in the social media space while helping clients soar.

To learn more about TGFX Agency and the value they offer, visit their website via their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tgfx.agency/

About TGFX Agency:

TGFX Agency has been helping businesses elevate their brand through creative, smart, quality content that captures engagement and trust.