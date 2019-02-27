Google Assistant and other voice assistants have slowly been infiltrating every part of daily life, whether it's at home or on the go. According to Google's latest announcement, Google Assistant will soon be able to help with your text conversations.

Google announced on Monday that Android Messages would be getting Google Assistant integration over the next few months. This came on the heels of Google also announcing more passwordless security courtesy of FIDO Alliance becoming available to more app developers.

The integration will offer "suggestion chips" based on the context of conversations that it feels could help. For example, if you are trying to decide on where to go to dinner with someone, you'll get links to restaurants and reviews that might serve as good suggestions.

Does this mean Google Assistant will be saving information based on the context of conversations? To assuage any concerns that people might have about that possibility, Google told Business Insider that Assistant doesn't save or receive the context of your text chain. The only time information is sent to Assistant is if you click on the suggestion chip. However, given the news over the last year about companies gathering and sharing data, especially Facebook, this is still a legitimate concern.

The announcement also reflects Google's growing investment in the Messages app as it prepares to shut down the Allo smart messaging app.

