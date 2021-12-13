Texas Vigil Mass Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire at Crowd Killing 1 and Injuring 14 Others

A gunman opened fire during a vigil in a suburb in Houston, Texas, killing 1 and injuring at least 14 others. Police noted that around 50-60 people were gathered for the said vigil at the 1400 block of N Market Loop in Baytown when the bullets were fired. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KHOU 11 that the crowd was gathered to celebrate an adult of the area who had died recently. However, it was not clear who the crowd was celebrating.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 12 evening. A suspect opened fire on the crowd just as people had begun to release the balloons in the air. The suspect was said to have approached the crowd in a vehicle. One victim, who was shot, was rushed to the local hospital but was declared dead shortly after. At least 14 other people were reportedly injured in the mass shooting.

According to CNN, Gonzalez noted that after several victims of the shooting transported themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment, a fight broke out. Several other law enforcement agencies were called in for help to curb the fight. An investigation into the shooting is going on. So far no suspect has been identified or arrested.

Candlelight vigil

Sergeant Greg Campbell of the sheriff's office told CNN affiliate KTRK that the candlelight vigil was held to honor a man who was killed at his home a couple of weeks ago. The identity of the deceased was not clear at the moment. Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting. The identities of the victims injured in the shooting were not revealed at the moment. Sheriff Gonzalez noted that authorities are yet to pull out any information about a possible suspect.

Gonzalez urged people to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting and call HCSO or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The mass shooting in Texas comes on the heels of another high-profile incident that took place in Waukesha, Wisconsin when a suspect, Darell Brooks plowed his car into a crowd gathered for a Christmas parade on November 21. The incident claimed six lives, injuring dozens of others.