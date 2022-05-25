Texas School Shooting Victims List: Here Are the Innocent Children Killed by Deranged Uvalde Killer Salvador Ramos

Victims are being identified after the Texas school shooting killed 21 people on Tuesday night. Names of a few victims, including two teachers and some students, have been revealed.

Gunman Salvador Ramos crashed his vehicle at Robb Elementary School and killed 21 people in the building. The gunman, who wore body armor, carried a rifle and a backpack.

Fourth-Grader Uziyah Garcia Killed in The Shooting

Uziyah Garcia has been identified as one of the victims of the shooting. The eight-year-old is described as the sweetest little boy by his grandfather Manny Renfro.

The fourth-grader used to play football with his grandfather during his visit to San Angelo in the summer break, according to Sky News.

Xavier Lopez Attended an Award Ceremony Before Being Killed

Another victim has been identified as Xavier Lopez. The 10-year-old child attended an award ceremony with his mom hours before the shooting. The fourth-grader used to love to dance with close ones. His cousin Lisa Garza revealed that the child was waiting for the summer of swimming.

Amerie Jo Garza Dialed 911 As Ramos Shot Her

Ameria Jo Garza has been identified as a brave child who was killed in the incident. Garza died as she tried to make a 911 call to inform the police about the shooting. Her father Angel Garza paid her tributes on Facebook.

"Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She's been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don't take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me," Garza wrote.

Irma Garcia Taught in The School For The Past 23 Years

Irma Garcia is one of the two teachers who were killed in the shooting. She has been providing her services to the school for the past 23 years. The mother of the four children used to love barbecuing with her husband and listening to music.

Her son Christian Garcia revealed that law enforcement members confirmed that she was protecting her students during the shooting.

A Third-Grade Student Was Also Killed in The Attack

A third-grade student was also killed in the shooting. Annabell Guadalupe Rodriquez has been identified as one of the victims of the incident. Rodriquez revealed that her cousin was also studying with her in the same class.

Supportive Teacher 'Eva Mireles' Died In The Shooting

Eva Mireles was the first victim to be identified after the shooting. The fourth-grade teacher was very supportive and had a loving family. The wife of police officer Ruben Ruiz has left behind her daughter.

Nevaeh Bravo and Ellie Lugo was also identified as victims in the shooting, which is the deadliest K-12 shooting in the US after Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in 2012 that had killed 26 people.