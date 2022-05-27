Texas School Shooting: Uvalde Police Did Nothing to Stop Gunman, Reveal Parents Who Were Handcuffed By Marshals

Uvalde police handcuffed parents who were outside the Robb Elementary school during the shooting on Tuesday. Parents were urging armed officers to storm the school and stop the gunman from firing. But the police pepper-sprayed and handcuffed the parents pointing out that they were intervening in an active investigation.

One of the parents revealed that police were just standing outside the fence and were doing nothing to stop the Robb Elementary gunman from killing innocent children. They pointed out that police didn't make effort to go inside the school.

Uvalde Police Didn't Try To Stop The Gunman

'The police were doing nothing. They were just standing outside the fence. They weren't going in there or running anywhere,' Angeli Rose Gomez told the Wall Street Journal.

Gomez was urging the police to enter the school but she was handcuffed by the officers. Federal marshals told her that she was under arrest for intervening in the active investigation. But after some time, she was able to convince an officer to free her. Then, Gomez jumped inside the school and rescued her children by herself without the help of the police.

The mother of two drove 40 miles to reach the school as she heard about the attack.

Police Handcuffed and Pepper-Sprayed Parents

Gomez revealed that several parents were also asking police to go inside but officers handcuffed and pepper-sprayed them.

Angel Garza, whose daughter was killed, was handcuffed after trying to run into the school when he heard that a 'girl called Amerie' had been shot, according to CNN.

Garza, a trained medic, tried to help a young girl who was covered in the blood. But the girl revealed that the blood was from another student Amerie, Garza's daughter. It was then the medic realized that his daughter is among those who are dead.

As many as 21 people including 19 children and two teachers were killed in the Robb Elementary shooting on Tuesday morning.