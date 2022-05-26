Texas School Shooting: All Students Were In Same Classroom; Parents Wait Whole Night For Dead Children to be Identified

Law enforcement officials have revealed that all victims in the Texas school shooting were in the same classroom when a gunman opened fire. Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.

Lt Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed that Salvador Ramos barricaded himself inside a classroom, shooting anyone that was in his way.

Some Children Survived The Shooting

The teenage shooter entered the school and shot dozens of times. Some of the children have also survived the shooting with injuries.

"We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured. I do not have the exact number at this time," Ramos said, according to Sky News. It's the deadliest K-12 shooting in the US after Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in 2012 that killed 26 people.

Parents Waited Whole Night For Dead Children To Be Identified

Meanwhile, it emerged that parents waited hours till late at night at a civic center to find out if their children had survived. Parents have also told that some had to give DNA to help officials identify victims.

The gunman also killed his grandmother before leaving for the Robb Elementary to carry out to attack.

So far eight victims who died in the attack have been identified. It includes two teachers and six children.

The incident sparked outrage among the people with many urging the government to consider gun control measures.

President Joe Biden expressed shock over the incident and stated that its time to act as he made an address to the nation over the shooting.

It's also revealed that Ramos was a "bullied student" with an "aggressive streak" and failed his graduation exams, according to the close ones who know him.

The gunman was a failing student who was a loner and had an argument with his grandmother for failing graduation before he shot her and then went on a carnage at the elementary school.

Ramos had bought the murder weapons on his 18th birthday. Police said that he bought two assault rifles on his last birthday and appeared to post some ominous Instagram posts just hours before the carnage.