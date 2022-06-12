Texas Pastor Dillon Awes Says Gay People Should be Lined Up And Shot in The Back of Their Head; Solution For Homosexuality is Death Penalty (Watch)

A Texas pastor has made controversial remarks against homosexuals stating that gay people should be lined up and shot in the back of their head. Pastor Dillon Awes, labeled an "anti-LGBT hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center, caused outrage after his remarks.

During the sermon referring to Pride Month, which commemorates the LGBTQ+ community every June, Awes stated that he is angry because the entire country is celebrating the worse sin in the Bible.

Gay People "Are Dangerous to Society"

"You know a lot of pastors have this stupid idea where it's just like, 'oh you know God loves everyone. And God hates the sin but loves the sinner," he said, according to NBC.

He continued that people have taken this to such an extreme where they're saying celebrate the sin, not just tolerate it, celebrate it. "Let me show what the Bible says about these people."

Condemning homosexuality as a sin, Awes read several pages from the Bible stating that gay people "are dangerous to society" and said that "all homosexuals are pedophiles."

All Homosexuals Are "Pedophiles"

But he later said that all homosexual people are not pedophiles claiming that it could be they haven't had the opportunity to do with the child but later in life, they will do.

"This is why we need to put these people to death through the proper channels of the government. These people are not normal. They're not your average everyday sinners. They have no hope of salvation," he said, according to NBC.

Solution For Homosexuality Is The "Death Penalty"

Awes went on to claim that the solution for homosexuality is the death penalty. He continued that every single homosexual in the US should be charged with a crime and convicted in a lawful trial.

"They should be sentenced to death. They should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head," he said.