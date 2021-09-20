Texas Mom Freaks Out About Anal Sex During Covid School Board Meeting

A Texas mom went to a school board meeting to object to a book she felt was inappropriate for the school and used her time at the podium to rant about sexually explicit content -- namely anal sex.

The controversial incident happened at the Lake Travis Independent School District meeting on September 15. The meeting was supposed to be about Covid but the parent created chaos by reading a sexually explicit passage from the book titled "Out of Darkness". She slammed the school officials and asked them to remove it from her daughter's school.

According to Bell, the book, titled "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope PÃ©rez features a section about anal sex, which she feels is highly inappropriate.

Dramatic Rant

She read an extract from the book that refers to several sexual acts, including cornholing.

She says, "I do not want my children to learn about anal sex in middle school. I've never had anal sex. I don't want to have anal sex. I don't want my kids having anal sex." Bell continues, "I want you to start focusing on education and not public health." At that point, the mic is muted, but Bell continues to rant for a few seconds, to laughter from the crowd. She then walks away while some attendees stand up and applaud her.

Lake Travis Independent School District confirmed to KXAN it pulled the book from the libraries of two middle schools following at least one complaint.

"Lake Travis ISD received a call (unidentified) that there was material of a pornographic nature in our Hudson Bend Middle School library," read an initial statement from the district.

Social Media Reactions

Some netizens supported Bell for her views while others didn't agree with her. Social media was full of funny and interesting reactions with many commentators calling her "attention- seeker".

One Twitter user wrote, "And yet every horny middle schooler will now be looking for said book." Another said, "Maybe if she tried anal, she wouldn't be so tightly wound..."

One user shared, "Wait, the language she read, if that is from a book in middle school, it isn't appropriate. Why is she getting roasted for bringing it up?"

Many users also recalled her earlier controversies. One user said, "This lady is nuts. She was also detained for assault of a Nordstrom employee last spring over mask mandate. These people are legit crazy. Looks like she ran for school board and lostâ€”thank god. And her name is seriously "Kara". #cornholekara."

One comment read, "I suppose if she had genuine concerns, she would have contacted the school and asked for it to be removed. This is nothing to do with the book, she just wants the attention." Another read, "This is the type that harbors dark sexual fantasies behind the facade of righteous Christian purity."