Texas Grandma, 59, Shot Dead by Mugger Outside Restaurant While Saving Co-worker

A Texas grandmother was fatally shot at the restaurant she worked at for 34 years during a robbery. According to KTRK, the incident took place at a Cracker Barrel on North Freeway in Houston. Robin Baucom, 59, got shot while trying to save her co-worker from a gun-wielding robber around 6.15 am on Saturday, January 15. According to Harris County deputies, Baucom suffered a gunshot wound in the torso and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries later.

Deputies noted that Baucom's co-worker was accosted by a man in the passenger seat of a 2018 or newer metallic gray Dodge Charger just outside the restaurant. The man got out of the car and allegedly tried to snatch the employee's purse.

Baucom, the manager at the restaurant was inside when she heard the commotion outside. She quickly let the employee inside and tried to close the door to prevent the man from entering. The man then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her. The identity of the co-worker is not known at the moment.

'Senseless death'

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the shooter. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez put out surveillance photos of the suspected shooter, clad in black, and his getaway car. "Our condolences go out to her family. Sad to think these victims were simply starting their day, working," he said of the incident.

Robin's sister, Gail Baucom told KTRK that she lost her life in a 'senseless' manner. "Robin was just trying to go to work to make a living," she said. Gail said that their family hoped 'she will be remembered as a hero because she lost her life trying to protect her employees and Cracker Barrel.'

"All of Cracker Barrel is solely focused on supporting our manager's family, her fellow employees, and local law enforcement as we grapple with this tragedy and grieve," Robin Baucom's employer said in a statement to DailyMail.

The company also announced that The North Freeway store will be closed for at least a week in the wake of the tragedy and employees will be paid as usual.