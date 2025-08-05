Texas Governor Greg Abbott Orders Arrest of Democrats Who Fled State in Private Jet to Block Redistricting Vote

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered law enforcement to arrest dozens of Democratic lawmakers from the state who fled to block a Republican plan to redraw congressional districts in Donald Trump's favor.

Fifty-seven Democratic legislators fled the state, flying to Illinois and New York in a dramatic bid to block the Republican plan to pass a new electoral map that could give the GOP up to five more congressional seats in Texas, strengthening Trump's hold on Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. Abbott set a deadline of 3 p.m. Monday for the Democrats to come back to Austin, warning that they could face arrest and may even lose their seats.

Abbott's Final Warning

When none of the Democrats returned, Republican officials authorized law enforcement to arrest them using "any means necessary." "The sergeant‑at‑arms and any appointed officers are directed to send for all absentees whose attendance is not excused, and to secure and maintain their attendance under warrant of arrest if necessary," House Speaker Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock, announced.

By leaving the state, the Democrats effectively broke quorum in the Texas legislature, stopping Republicans from moving forward with legislative proceedings.

They have labeled the redistricting proposal a clear attempt to seize power and told the Daily Mail they are ready for a showdown with the GOP.

"When we have the President of the United States looking for five Congressional seats, this can eventually impact the entire United States, so to say that we are doing this to grand stand is bullshit, with all due respect," Texas Rep. Linda Garcia told the Daily Mail on Monday afternoon.

Among the Democrats who fled, two House members are accompanied by their children—a nine-year-old and a five-year-old.

Garcia chose to bring her nine-year-old son along due to limited childcare options and the possibility of staying in Chicago until August 19, when the current special legislative session ends.

"What I want him to understand is that sometimes we have to make very big sacrifices in order to generate change," the Mesquite (a Dallas suburb) Democrat shared in a phone interview from Chicago.

Arrest Is the First Punishment

On Monday afternoon, Abbott doubled down by ordering Texas state troopers to detain all the rogue Democratic lawmakers. Meanwhile, Garcia's young son, who is in elementary school, has bonded with the five-year-old grandson of another representative, who also had to bring the child along.

"This is going to be one of the greatest lessons he could learn. I would hope that in the future he would recall the courage that as a mother this requires," she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

The lawmakers have been consulting attorneys who warned them that arrests were a strong possibility.

Still, the Texas Democrats see this as a key moment on a national scale, especially since the congressional redistricting proposed by the GOP would significantly affect Black and Hispanic communities in the state.

"You're going to steal the power and the voices of black and brown communities-- we're not just going roll over and just allow you to do that," Rep. Lauren Ashley Simmons added.

"The message that I'm receiving from my community is that we need to stand up and hold the line."