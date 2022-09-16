Texas Governor Greg Abbot Sends 100 Illegal Migrants to VP Kamala Harris Residence

Texas has sent two buses full of migrants to the residence of Vice-President Kamala Harris a day after Florida governor Ron DeSantis flew in two plane-loads of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachussettts.

After sending more than 100 migrants from Eagle Pass, Texas, to the V-P's residence, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the move was intentional. Republicans leaders in border states pint out that the Washington elite miss the full import of the migrant question even as they insist the borders are safe.

Harris Insists Border is Secure

Harris, who insists that the southern borders are secure, however, did not reply to a White house reporter's questions about the arrival of illegal immigrants at her door step.

The migrants sent to Washington from Texas were mostly from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. According to Fox News Digital, multiple migrants who were interviewed said they believed the border was open.

"Harris claims our border is 'secure' [and] denies the crisis ... "We're sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job and secure the border," Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter.

Abbot was calling into question the claim made by Harris last week about the safety of the borders. "I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship ... The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed," she told NBC News.

States that 'Support' Illegal Migration

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dispatched plane-loads of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, the Massachusetts island known as the haven of the rich and the famous. Fox News telecast exclusive footage of immigrants landing in Martha's Vineyard airport in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The 50 migrants, including children, were mostly from Venezuela. The refugees arrived via Texas and were put up at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edgartown.

The Republican Florida Governor, who is rumored to be considering a White House run in 2024, had said unambiguously that he wanted to send illegal immigrants to states that support illegal immigration. According to him, Delaware and Martha's Vineyard were two possible locations for deporting migrants. "It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden's open-borders agenda," he had said.