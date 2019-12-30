Two people were killed and another person in critical condition Sunday after a reported shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas.

Mike Drivdahl, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said the shootings took place at the West Freeway Church of Christ. At least one person was found dead at the scene while another died as they were being transported to a hospital, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Drivdahl said the situation was "stabilized" and there was no active threat to the community. However, the motive of the shooting remains unclear. Police believe the suspected gunman is among the three people involved in the shooting, Drivdahl added.

A witness told CBS11 News the gunman walked up to a server during Communion with a shotgun and began firing.

"It was the most scariest thing," Isabel Arreola told the TV station. "You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one."

White Settlement is a suburb about 15 minutes west of downtown Fort Worth.

This is a developing story.