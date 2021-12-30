Texas Boy, 14, Guns Down 3 Other Teens in 'Targeted Attack' in Crowded Convenience Store

A 14-year-old boy is suspected of opening gunfire in a Texas store in a targeted attack on Sunday, December 26. Authorities noted that the suspect, identified as Abel Elias Acosta, went on a shooting spree and fired off more than 20 shots in a convenience store, killing three teens and injuring a fourth one. Garland Police Department noted on Wednesday that Abel fled the scene after the shooting and is still on the loose.

Police noted that Abel was able to flee the scene with the help of his father, Richard Acosta, 33, who drove the Dodge Ram in which the duo made the gateway. Richard, however, turned himself in and is facing capital murder charges. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police have reason to believe that the attack was 'inspired' by previous altercations with one or more of the victims. The department is now seeking the public's help to capture the suspect as a reward of up to $50,000 is offered to anyone providing information that may lead to Abel's arrest.

Who were the victims?

Surveillance footage of the incident showed the shooter creep to the doorway of a Texaco station. He then peeked into a window of the store and fired multiple shots in several directions using a handgun, killing 3 teens and injuring one other. The deceased were identified as 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17. A 15-year-old cook in the store suffered a gunshot wound but survived. His identity is not known at the moment.

Another suspect

Police noted in a news conference on Monday that one of the victims, Xavier, was ordering food in the store at the time of the attack. The other two victims were seen entering the store together. Another 14-year-old boy was arrested the day of the shooting but was released without any charges. He, however, remains a 'person of interest' in the shooting. His identity was not clear at the moment. Police are yet to establish a motive behind the shooting.