Tetrabyte's Take on the Fine Line Between Employee Monitoring and Intrusion

The WFH world brings employee monitoring software to the forefront – but where do we draw the line? Leading IT firm Tetrabyte investigates.

The last two years have seen the working world turned on its head. It is no longer a straightforward thing that we all get up, go to work 9-5, and commute back home again. This world – the world we have known for decades – could be on the way out.

Covid-19 brought about many changes to the way we live. One of the most significant changes was in how we do business. With supply chain disruptions and closures all over the place many employees have been sent home to work.

The Fine Line Between Spying and Monitoring

The installation of any software raises more questions for some employers/employees than it solves problems.

The installation of any software raises more questions for some employers/employees than it solves problems. How can employers be sure staff is working? How do you know employees are at their desks for the times they say they are at their desks?

Of course, from an employee's perspective, such software can be seen as intrusive. Do they want to work for an employer who can spy on them whilst they are at home? No, is the obvious answer.

Yet compromise is possible.

What is Employee Monitoring?

Remote Employee Monitoring is the method we use to ensure our employees are working from home when they say they are.

Remote employee monitoring can include clock-in services and feedback loops. Corporate software can be fitted with timers that can record how long employees spend on each task. You might also see when an email has been opened and read or see how many times it has been read before it is actioned.

These are all small steps, but they will paint an accurate overview of how employees spend their day.

These are all small steps, but they will paint an accurate overview of how your employees spend their day. Nevertheless, Tetrabyte urges caution.

"Employers have a duty of care to their employees. They shouldn't be spying on them, but there also has to be reciprocal trust. If you know your employees are logging on when they say they are, that trust is reinforced. If they aren't, then you can address that problem with the individual."

The Future of Employee Monitoring

The future of employee monitoring will have to be fleshed out through Government guidance and privacy regulations.

