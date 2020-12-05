Elon Musk-led Tesla has revealed it is in the lead in terms of workplace diversity. The futuristic tech company said as much as 60 percent of its workforce in the United States are from racial, religious and ethnic minority groups. It also said more than a quarter of its executive positions are held by people from minority segments.

Tesla, which published its first ever report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said Black, African-American, Hispanic, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian and Alaska Native communities represent 60 percent of its workforce. Besides, as much 33 percent of its senior managers are also from the minorities.

Black and African American workers make up 10 percent of Tesla's staff, the company said, adding that it will focus on increasing Black and African American representation in the coming year.

Tesla, which is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, has more than 60,000 employees globally.

While Asian employees account for 21 percent of the company's U.S. workforce, Hispanic and Latinx form 22 percent and women in general make up more than 20 percent.

Why Workplace Diversity?

Major global powerhouses have been publishing workplace diversity reports, in a sign that corporate behemoths are increasingly becoming minority friendly.

This is a trend that will gain traction in the days ahead. According to a Pew Research report, the U.S. will no longer have a single racial or ethnic majority by 2055. The report said that companies that understand the value of diversity at the workplaces will remain more robust than those that do not become inclusive.

Here's how global talent search company PeopleScout defines workplace diversity: "Diversity within a workplace encompasses race, gender, ethnic groups, age, religion, sexual orientation, citizenship status, military service and mental and physical conditions, as well as other distinct differences between people."

Diversity Drive in the US

The emphasis on workplace diversity and equal opportunity goes back more than 60 years. It was President John F. Kennedy who set up the President's Committee on Equal Employment Prospect in 1961. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 gave more teeth to the diversity drive. This was followed by more actions at the government as well as private domains. The Richard Nixon government took steps to ensure that positive action remains a central plank of hiring.